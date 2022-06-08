Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 38,980 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 756,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,980 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of nCino worth $41,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of nCino by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 769,036 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $580,082.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $72,556.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,765.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,487 shares of company stock worth $7,333,455. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

NCNO opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.30 and a beta of 0.91.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

