Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,777 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.75% of InterDigital worth $38,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. CWM LLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in InterDigital by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,712.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.40. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. InterDigital had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

