Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,758,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of Spirit Airlines worth $38,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 87.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAVE opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.36 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

