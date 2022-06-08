Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 28,345 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,619,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,345 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of Mueller Water Products worth $37,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

In other news, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $196,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,875 shares of company stock valued at $324,826 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

