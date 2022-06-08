Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 71,243 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.70% of American Assets Trust worth $38,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,164,000 after acquiring an additional 174,051 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 284.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 117,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 106,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after buying an additional 89,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $35.00 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.37 per share, with a total value of $340,047.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,009,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,059,709.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,066,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,131,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 88,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,254 over the last ninety days. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAT stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

About American Assets Trust (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.