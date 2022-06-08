GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GFL. TD Securities lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC decreased their target price on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

NYSE GFL opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. On average, analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,811,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,958,000 after acquiring an additional 343,116 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,649,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.