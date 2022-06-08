Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBNXF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.