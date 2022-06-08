GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADPT stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40. The company has a market cap of $987.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a negative net margin of 148.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.93.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

