GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 23,404 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 112.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 9.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 10.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.89. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iQIYI in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

