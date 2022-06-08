GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,444 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Veru were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Veru by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 212,314 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Veru during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Veru during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Veru by 407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 436,394 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Veru by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. Veru Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.62 and a beta of -0.58.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

VERU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition boosted their price objective on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

