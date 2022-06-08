GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,705 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cowen were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cowen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,151,000 after buying an additional 40,044 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 341,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 68,079 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 277,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 57,635 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $741.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $331.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

COWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

