GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $211,000 Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,252 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,278 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOG. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,829,293.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,360 shares of company stock valued at $17,886,479 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

