GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $203,000 in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Rambus by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Rambus by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Rambus by 6.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $403,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $239,721.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $464,550.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,987 shares of company stock worth $3,132,366. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $33.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.