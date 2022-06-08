GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $204,000 in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 447.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in VNET Group by 94.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in VNET Group in the third quarter worth $256,000.

VNET Group stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. VNET Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 0.15.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.18). VNET Group had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VNET Group, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC reduced their target price on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VNET Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

