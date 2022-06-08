GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $209,000 in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Neenah by 1,478.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah in the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neenah alerts:

NYSE:NP opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. Neenah, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $653.60 million, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17.

Neenah ( NYSE:NP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $284.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Neenah’s payout ratio is presently -115.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neenah in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Neenah (Get Rating)

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.