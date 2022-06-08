GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $203,000 Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $4,128,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in Anthem by 6.7% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 254,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,113 shares of company stock worth $8,828,939 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANTM opened at $500.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $503.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.95.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

