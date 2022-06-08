GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $205,000 Investment in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,511 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in City by 89.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in City during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in City during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of City by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other City news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $147,241.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $393,970.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $404,404.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,048.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,660 shares of company stock valued at $692,446. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHCO opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.98. City Holding has a one year low of $71.61 and a one year high of $86.30.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 38.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

