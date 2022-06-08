GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $214,000 Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,335,000 after buying an additional 41,947 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after buying an additional 432,685 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 667,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,573,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,141,000 after buying an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,849,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.27.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $131.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.61 and a 200 day moving average of $151.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

