GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 453.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $385,319.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,027.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $303,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,621 shares of company stock valued at $747,710 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ONTF opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $590.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $41.33.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

ONTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair lowered ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

