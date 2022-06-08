GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 974,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 695,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 683,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WASH shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $871.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

