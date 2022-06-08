GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 10,725 Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the third quarter worth about $220,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.00. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $23.56.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush cut Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $65.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $48.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Praxis Precision Medicines Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

