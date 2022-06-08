GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 12,175 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,175 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in 8X8 by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,979 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,607,000 after purchasing an additional 126,790 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in 8X8 by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,663,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after buying an additional 134,761 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after buying an additional 800,689 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,979,000 after buying an additional 43,729 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $56,088.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,929.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $110,485.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,748.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,833 shares of company stock worth $371,425 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

8X8 stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $860.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on 8X8 from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

