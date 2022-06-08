GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 2,398 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,565,000 after buying an additional 47,643 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 140,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,925 shares of company stock worth $10,666,411. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $88.79 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.85.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

