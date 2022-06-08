GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 5,136 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 14.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,233 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,226,000 after acquiring an additional 69,929 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at about $885,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOO opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.11. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $51.56.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOO. StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

