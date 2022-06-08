GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $198,000 Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 20,966 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 2,019.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 263,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $235.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

JBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

