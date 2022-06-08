GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $203,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHD opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.04 and its 200 day moving average is $98.07. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.79.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

