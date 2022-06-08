GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $204,000 Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGTX opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. On average, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

