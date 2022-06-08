GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,878 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KW. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 856.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 290,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 335.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 257,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,359,000 after acquiring an additional 221,512 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 98,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $562,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KW. TheStreet cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

KW opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.80 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 78.16%. Kennedy-Wilson’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

