GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

VGT opened at $365.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.56. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $327.06 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

