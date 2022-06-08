Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HBI opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $20.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

