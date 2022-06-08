Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Position Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hess were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $745,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $14,006,283. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $129.09 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $129.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Hess’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

