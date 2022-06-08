Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.40.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $2,734,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $72,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,311 shares of company stock worth $64,397,385 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

