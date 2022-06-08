Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.92.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
INCY opened at $74.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 218,563 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,983,512.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Incyte by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,667,000 after buying an additional 181,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Incyte by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,122,000 after buying an additional 388,337 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Incyte by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,639,000 after buying an additional 329,701 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Company Profile (Get Rating)
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
