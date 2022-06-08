Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €42.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) received a €42.50 ($45.70) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($52.04) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($51.61) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($41.40) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($21.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

