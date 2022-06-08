Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 56,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

INFI opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.17. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 2,254.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

