ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.74.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

ING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ING Groep from €12.70 ($13.66) to €12.80 ($13.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.72) to €11.50 ($12.37) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on ING Groep from €15.30 ($16.45) to €15.90 ($17.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.77) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.98) to €12.00 ($12.90) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.15.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

