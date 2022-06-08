Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

NYSE:IR opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.