Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,525 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of Innospec worth $38,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Innospec by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $104.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.18. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $106.87.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.67 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on IOSP. StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Innospec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.