Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Integer worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.28. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.71.
ITGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
