Invesco Ltd. Acquires 148,985 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.19% of Methode Electronics worth $21,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $10,116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,451,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,307,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,304,000 after buying an additional 53,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MEI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.08. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 18.24%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

