Invesco Ltd. Acquires 32,395 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,395 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.86% of Energy Recovery worth $22,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.25. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

