Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,947,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 419,559 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.44% of Vipshop worth $24,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $23.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Profile (Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

