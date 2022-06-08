Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.09% of InterDigital worth $23,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.40.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. InterDigital had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,712.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

