Invesco Ltd. Buys 134,616 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,616 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.51% of Teradata worth $23,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.55.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $187,495.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,252.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $111,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,068.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,457 shares of company stock valued at $373,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Teradata stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Teradata had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

