Invesco Ltd. Buys 22,368 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.50% of OSI Systems worth $24,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 45,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.09 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.86.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $383,693.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $403,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,790,684.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,467 shares of company stock worth $1,569,138 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

