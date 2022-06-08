Invesco Ltd. Buys 37,268 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 37,268 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.65% of Copa worth $22,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,875,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,879,000 after buying an additional 433,768 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,007,000 after buying an additional 126,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Copa by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 228,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after buying an additional 109,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

NYSE CPA opened at $71.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.30. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $64.12 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

