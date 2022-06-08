Invesco Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $24,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $20,408,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 925,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,688,000 after acquiring an additional 325,132 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 214.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,247,000 after acquiring an additional 231,509 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 857,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,246,000 after acquiring an additional 228,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $11,332,000. 19.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.7872 per share. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $11.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 157.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $98.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

