Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.66% of Verint Systems worth $22,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Verint Systems by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,754,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,173,000 after buying an additional 226,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,887,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -749.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $186,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $283,854.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,184.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

