Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,540 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.11% of Stewart Information Services worth $23,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STC shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Mark Lessack acquired 3,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,863.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $388,140. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STC opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $49.18 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $852.92 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 12.51%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

