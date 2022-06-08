Invesco Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,620 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.66% of Heritage Financial worth $22,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 46,393 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 66,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 31,198 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,515,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $55.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $141,290.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,760.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

